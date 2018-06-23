ORANGEVALE (CBS13) — A shootout occurred Friday night outside of The Boardwalk in Orangevale.

According to Sacramento Sheriff Sgt. Grassmann, two groups showed up to a parking lot near Boardwalk and shots were fired in a disagreement.

One person was shot in the food and went inside The Boardwalk to get help. Officials say the person was bleeding on the dance floor and people inside assumed there was a shooting in the venue.

When Deputies responded to the scene everyone involved in the disagreement and shooting had left the scene.

Later that night, one person showed up at Mercy Folson with a gunshot wound to the foot and another went to Mercy San Juan with a wound to the foot.

Grassmann said the victims were uncooperative. No one was taken into custody and there is no suspect description at this time.

The Sacramento Sheriff is working to collect statements and evidence. The Sheriff’s deputies believe the disagreement is not connected to the event at the Boardwalk.

The investigation is still ongoing. Detectives are combing through evidence and security footage for clues.