  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMRansom
    8:00 PM48 Hours
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baseball, Jordan Lyles, San Diego, San Diego Padres
(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Astros placed right-fielder Trevor Crowe on the 15-day disabled list after he sprained his right shoulder running into the wall against the Brewers.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Diego Padres pitcher Jordan Lyles was scratched from his scheduled start against San Francisco because of right forearm tightness.

The change was announced after the Padres batted in the top of the first inning Saturday.

Matt Strahm replaced Lyles. Strahm previously started last Sunday in Atlanta when he matched a career high of five strikeouts while pitching into the fourth inning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s