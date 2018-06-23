  • CBS13On Air

california, World's Ugliest Dog Contest

PETALUMA, Calif. (AP) — A 9-year-old English bulldog was named the winner of the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Zsa Zsa won the title Saturday night at the Sonoma-Marin Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma.

gettyimages 982490164 English Bulldog Zsa Zsa Wins Ugliest Dog Contest In Petaluma

Owner Megan Brainard displays her dog Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, during The World’s Ugliest Dog Competition in Petaluma, north of San Francisco, California on June 23, 2018. – Zsa Zsa won first place and was awarded $1500, a trophy, and will be flown to New York for media appearances. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON/AFP/Getty Images)

The dog’s owner Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota, will receive $1,500 for Zsa Zsa’s win. Brainard found Zsa Zsa on a pet-finding site, according to the contest bio.

Dogs in the annual competition flaunt their imperfections – some have hairless bodies, others have lolling tongues. The dogs and their handlers walk down a red carpet. The dogs are evaluated by a panel of judges.

The contestants included a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt, a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang.

Last year’s winner was a 125-pound (57-kilogram) gentle giant named Martha — a Neopolitan Mastiff with gas and a droopy face.

The contest is in its 30th year. It is usually held on Friday nights, but organizers moved the competition to Saturday in an effort to draw a bigger audience.

