  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    3:00 PMSports Xtra
    3:30 PM50 Shades of Money
    4:00 PMLARRY KING SPECIAL REPORT
    4:30 PMOpen House
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chris Pratt, Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A movie theater in Vacaville got a dinosaur-size surprise Saturday when a special guest showed up unexpectedly.

Locals gathered in at the Vacaville Brenden Theater Saturday for a charity event to raise money for children of Law Enforcement families who have cancer and watch “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

pratt 1 Chris Pratt Surprises Vacaville Children With Cancer Viewing Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

(source: Vacaville Police Department Facebook)

The children battling cancer attended the event and were surprised by none other than the star of the film, Chris Pratt.

According to the Vacaville Police Department, Pratt participated in the charity auction and watched the movie with everyone.

pratt 2 Chris Pratt Surprises Vacaville Children With Cancer Viewing Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

(source: Vacaville Police Department Facebook)

“The room was filled with both shock and laughter for the entire event. Most importantly, those who truly needed this fun day got some time to enjoy the festivities alongside their families,” Vacaville police said in a Facebook post.

The event was put on by the Vacaville Brenden Theater, and the Solano County Sheriff’s Department, specifically Deputy Daniel “Cully” Pratt, Chris’ brother.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s