VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A movie theater in Vacaville got a dinosaur-size surprise Saturday when a special guest showed up unexpectedly.

Locals gathered in at the Vacaville Brenden Theater Saturday for a charity event to raise money for children of Law Enforcement families who have cancer and watch “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

The children battling cancer attended the event and were surprised by none other than the star of the film, Chris Pratt.

According to the Vacaville Police Department, Pratt participated in the charity auction and watched the movie with everyone.

“The room was filled with both shock and laughter for the entire event. Most importantly, those who truly needed this fun day got some time to enjoy the festivities alongside their families,” Vacaville police said in a Facebook post.

The event was put on by the Vacaville Brenden Theater, and the Solano County Sheriff’s Department, specifically Deputy Daniel “Cully” Pratt, Chris’ brother.