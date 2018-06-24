SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Red Cross announced Sunday that evacuation centers for fires burning in Shasta and Tehama Counties are open for people evacuating.

Evacuees from the Creek Fire in Shasta County can go to West Valley High School at 3805 Happy Valley Road, Cottonwood.

The Creek fire is 300 acres west of Redding off Clear Creek Road and American Road.

For those evacuating due to the Stoll and Lane fires in Tehama County, a center is open at the Red Bluff Community/Senior Center, 1500 S Jackson St.

Red Cross volunteers are providing mental health services, shelter, food, health services and casework for clients as needed.

The Lane Fire is 3,000 acres and 5 percent contained. The Stoll Fire is 500 acres and 40 percent contained.