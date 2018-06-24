  • CBS13On Air

TUOLUMNE COUNTY (CBS13) — CAL FIRE has issued mandatory evacuations for the Highway 49 Flat Fire in Tuolumne County. The fire is 120 acres and 25% contained.

(source: CAL FIRE TCU)

The evacuations are for: Priest Coulterville Road from the 9780 block to the Mariposa County line, Jackass Creek, Ofelia Court Advisory for Yosemite Springs Road.

Law enforcement advises to heed the warning if you are contacted by Law Enforcement and to have an evacuation plan in place and ready to go.

(source: CAL FIRE TCU)

The Ofelia Court Sheriff’s deputies and CAL FIRE are assisting with evacuations.

Animal control is also assisting residents with evacuations of livestock. Animals can be evacuated to 2759 Ranchito Drive, La Grange CA.

Residents who need assistance moving livestock and call the Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.

(source: Tuolumne County Sheriff)

(source: CAL FIRE TCU)

CAL FIRE has multiple aircraft actively working toward containment. There is not an updated containment percentage at this time.

Highway 49 at 120 is currently closed to traffic.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.

