SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Sheriff’s deputies arrested Donald Lee Reid Friday after the video of Reid burglarizing the Foothill Skate Inn went viral.

Reid broke into a window of the Foothill Skate Inn Thursday night and stole their office computer. He was charged with felony burglary and is being held on $30,000 bail at the Sacramento County Jail.

The roller rink is popular in the Foothill Farms area and has been operating for 40 years.

Security footage of Reid breaking in went viral Friday, and was shred 1362 times on Facebook. Many users talked about their childhood memories visiting the rink.