CALAVERAS (CBS13) — The Horse Fire has grown to 25-30 acres near Copperopolis at Horseshoe Road and Stagecoach Drive.

Mandatory evacuations have been ordered for the west side of Conestoga Trail from Stagecoach to Hwy 4. Evacuation Advisory for the east side of Conestoga Trail.

CAL FIRE said the fire is growing at a dangerously rapid rate of speed with structures threatened.

Two additional air tankers are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for more information.