STOCKTON (CBS13) — In an attempt to beat the heat last week, a Stockton man decided to take a nap in an orchard. Unfortunately, he chose a spot on private property to rest, and he had a felony warrant from the Stockton Police.

Police received a call about a man sleeping in an orchard on the 6700 block of S. Jack Tone Road. Deputy Boyd was dispatched and, sure enough, found 28-year old Joey Yang.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Yang was asked why he was sleeping in the orchard, and he replied: “it was cool.”

Typically officers would have given Yang a warning, but they discovered he is a transient who had a felony warrant out on elder abuse.

Yang is now keeping cool in the San Joaquin County Jail.