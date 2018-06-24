LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the 2018 BET Awards, which are being presented Sunday at the Microsoft Theater (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Rapper Meek Mill has performed a new song, “Stay Woke,” on the BET Awards with a striking performance that touched on police violence against black youth and prison.

Mill, who was released from prison earlier this year, wore a hoodie with the image of rapper XXXTentacion, who was gunned down in Florida last week. The play-like performance showed a child being shot in street and showed several people in prison jumpsuits behind bars.

Mill is free on bond while he appeals a two-year sentence for probation violation from an old conviction for drug and weapons charges.

___

7:20 p.m.

R&B legend Anita Baker has urged musicians to support each other after accepting the Lifetime Achievement award during the BET Awards.

The seven-time Grammy winner was grooving along in the front row on Sunday as host Jamie Foxx, Ledisi, Yolanda Adams and Marsha Ambrosius sang her hits including “Angel,” ”Caught Up In the Rapture,” ”Sweet Love,” and “You Bring Me Joy.”

Baker asked the veteran performers in the room find new artists to support and encouraged the young artists to reach out to the veterans as well because they “can’t do it alone.”