We had a very hot weekend. Now we’re starting to feel that delta breeze cool things down.

Sacramento-area 7-Day Weather Forecast

The onshore flow is kind of a nice. We will actually cool down probably to the upper 80s maybe on Wednesday. The next couple of days will cool down nicely and then we’ll see ourselves warm back up a little bit toward the end of the work week.

Daytime highs are between 93 and 97 — just a little cooler — as we go on into Tuesday or early Wednesday on into Thursday. So we’re in for a toasty Tuesday.

On Wednesday it’ll be sunny and warm in the Sierra. It’ll be mostly cloudy to start, with patchy fog then partial afternoon clearing and daytime highs in the mid-60s along the coast.