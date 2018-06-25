By Dave Bender
Filed Under:weather forecast

We had a very hot weekend. Now we’re starting to feel that delta breeze cool things down.

Sacramento-area 7-Day Weather Forecast

The onshore flow is kind of a nice. We will actually cool down probably to the upper 80s maybe on Wednesday. The next couple of days will cool down nicely and then we’ll see ourselves warm back up a little bit toward the end of the work week.

Sacramento 7-day forecast

Daytime highs are between 93 and 97 — just a little cooler — as we go on into Tuesday or early Wednesday on into Thursday. So we’re in for a toasty Tuesday.

On Wednesday it’ll be sunny and warm in the Sierra. It’ll be mostly cloudy to start, with patchy fog then partial afternoon clearing and daytime highs in the mid-60s along the coast.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s