CUMMING, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia teacher found a way to help needy students even after she was gone.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that Tammy Waddell died June 9 after a prolonged illness. Instead of flowers, people brought backpacks filled with school supplies to her June 12 funeral.

My cousin, a teacher, wanted back packs with supplies brought to her funeral instead of flowers for needy students. Serving others to the end. #satchat #edpiper #edchat pic.twitter.com/4MpCfI94Q4 — Dr. Brad Johnson (@DrBradJohnson) June 16, 2018

Her family said helping children in need was her passion, and the donated supplies were her last request.

Waddell worked as a paraprofessional and teacher in Forsyth County schools.

The backpacks are to be distributed through Project Connect, a school district initiative to help students in need.

Forsyth County schools spokeswoman Jennifer Caracciolo said in a statement that Waddell loved children. Caracciolo said: “The generous backpack/supplies donations in her memory is a touching tribute.”

