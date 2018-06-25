SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The measure that aims to repeal California’s new increase in gas taxes has qualified for the November ballot.

According to California Secretary of State Alex Padilla’s office, the petition needed at least 643,948 projected valid signatures to qualify. Monday, the petition crossed that threshold.

Proponents of the gas tax, known as Senate Bill 1, say the money is already being put to good use fixing roads in desperate need of repair.

Gov. Brown was harshly critical of the measure’s qualification for the ballot.

“This flawed and dangerous measure pushed by Trump’s Washington allies jeopardizes the safety of millions of Californians by stopping local communities from fixing their crumbling roads and bridges. Just say no,” Brown tweeted Monday afternoon.

⚠️ This flawed and dangerous measure pushed by Trump’s Washington allies jeopardizes the safety of millions of Californians by stopping local communities from fixing their crumbling roads and bridges. Just say no. 👎 https://t.co/poYNjiPAVA — Jerry Brown (@JerryBrownGov) June 25, 2018

Critics of the gas tax – which went into effect this year – have argued that revenue collected by the tax is a waste of taxpayer dollars.

Voters will now decide the gas tax’s fate come November.