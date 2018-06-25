  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Heather Locklear, Hollywood

VENTURA (AP) — Heather Locklear has been arrested on suspicion of fighting with first responders for the second time this year.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Garo Kuredjian says Locklear was released from jail Monday after posting $20,000 bail.

He says Locklear appeared extremely intoxicated when deputies arrived at her Southern California home after a domestic dispute call at about 11 p.m. Sunday.

He says Locklear kicked one deputy and then kicked a paramedic who came to evaluate her.

The 56-year-old actress was taken to a hospital then taken to jail and booked on two battery counts.

Locklear’s managers did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

In February, she was arrested under similar circumstances and charged with four misdemeanor counts of battery on an officer. She has pleaded not guilty in that case.

