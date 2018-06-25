SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Businesses using bots to get people to buy items online may need to stop under a proposed California law.

Senate Bill 1001 would make it illegal for businesses to use bots in order to “incentivize a purchase or sale of goods or services in a commercial transaction or to influence a vote in an election” without disclosing the information to the consumer.

The disclosure would need to be clear and conspicuous.

A bot is considered an “automated online account on an online platform that is designed to mimic or behave like the account of a person.”

SB 1001 passed the Senate at the end of May by a vote of 26-10. It will be heard by the Assembly Arts, Entertainment, Sports, Tourism, and Internet Media Tuesday.

Read the full text of the bill HERE.