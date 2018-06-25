They’ve caused headaches and possible vehicle damage for months, and now, several of West Sacramento’s worst potholes are finally going to be repaired.

The city announced Monday that during the second half of July, crews plan to fix portions of the highest-trafficked routes where repairs are long overdue. The city specifically mentions work on Industrial Boulevard, where large rim-ravaging potholes in the Southbound lanes between Harbor Boulevard and Lake Washington Boulevard have already been marked.

Here’s the city’s current list of locations that will also get some love:

Industrial Boulevard (Harbor Boulevard to Lake Washington Boulevard)

• Wheel path milling and repaved with hot mix asphalt full

• Lane widths will be milled and repaved within 25 feet of Union Pacific’s railroad crossing.

Harbor Boulevard (Industrial Boulevard to Beacon Road)

• Full lane width milling and repaving within the intersection of Harbor Blvd and Del Monte Blvd.

West Capitol Avenue (near Enterprise Boulevard)

• Full lane width milling and repaving.

Southport Parkway (Lake Washington Boulevard to Ramco Street)

• Wheel path milling and repaving with hot mix asphalt.

Linden Road

• Half lane milling and repaving with hot mix asphalt as needed to adjust manholes and valve boxes to grade with the adjacent pavement.

Marshall Road

• Removing existing traffic striping, slurry sealing, and re-striping at the intersection of Seymour Avenue.

Kegle Road

• Installing thermoplastic bike share traffic striping, installing bicycle accessible traffic signs, slurry sealing, and re-striping.

Enterprise Boulevard

• Removing, improving and replacing traffic striping from Industrial Blvd. to Highway 80.

Reed Avenue

• Removing, improving, and replacing thermoplastic traffic striping from Stillwater Road to Riverside Parkway.