FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Firefighters in Fairfield rescued a young boy who got stuck inside of a statue on Monday.

The incident happened at the Fairfield Civic Center Library.

Firefighters working to free the boy. (Credit: Fairfield Fire Department)

According to the Fairfield Fire Department, it appears that the boy was trying to crawl through the stone statue when his head got stuck.

By gently chipping a small piece of stone away, firefighters were able to get the boy free without injury. The statue only suffered minor damage, firefighters say.

Firefighters were able to chip away a small part of the statue to get the boy free. (Credit: Fairfield Fire Department)

Residents say the statue is one of the two “foo dogs,” or Imperial guardian lions, gifted to the library more than 40 years ago from one of Fairfield’s sister cities in China.

