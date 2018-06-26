SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The snow leopard cub born at the Sacramento Zoo is undergoing physical therapy to help him with several birth defects.

The cub, who was a twin, has swimmers syndrome in his rear legs, meaning his legs are “noticeably splayed,” according to a new post on the zoo’s blog. He also has eyelid birth defects and may need surgery in the future.

The other cub died shortly after birth.

Veterinarians at the zoo, zookeepers, and specialists with the UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine do physical therapy with the cub three times a day in hopes it will correct the problem and allow him to walk. The therapy includes helping him walk on surfaces with good traction and having him wear a harness to lift his hips and re-position his legs.

Staff at the Sacramento Zoo is looking into additional treatment options for the cub, including possibly allowing him into his exhibit for short amount of time.

The cub is currently off-exhibit, along with his mom, Misha. His dad, Blizzard, visits.

Misha is a first-time mom who gave birth at the Sacramento Zoo on May 6th. It was the first snow leopard birth since 2006.