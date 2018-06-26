Temperatures this Tuesday in Sacramento are a little bit warmer than yesterday.

Sacramento-area 7-Day Weather Forecast

Don’t worry, the delta breeze is coming back. It’s shutting down a bit and the high-pressure is building just a little bit. As we head into the evening hours, and then for tomorrow, we could get some gusts in spots in the Central Valley, probably gusting in the neighborhood of about 25 miles per hour. That’s OK, it’s bringing in cooler air and a welcome change from the heat we had over the weekend to giving us upper 80s to around 90 degrees for a couple of days.

An area of low-pressure is going to cool us down for a couple of days, then a ridge is going to build and temperatures are going to rise. We’ve got elevated fire danger and upper 90s pushing close to 100 as we head toward the last day of June and the beginning of July on Wednesday. That’s the beginning of a couple of days of some really delightful, cool air.

We could see low clouds and some fog — even some drizzle over toward the coast. We’ll have partial afternoon clearing in the delta. It should be a bit gusty tomorrow and a bit breezy in the Central Valley, and in the Sierra, we could have some gusts to 30 miles an hour.

After the low goes by, we’ll stay in the upper 80s and low 90s for Thursday and then we focus in on the high pressure and the warm-up that’s going to be coming just in time for the end of the workweek and on into the weekend.

There’s a lot of numbers for the West Coast. You’ve got temperatures in the upper 60s all the way up north to Seattle. We’re in the upper 80s to near 90s around Sacramento, 100s down toward Vegas, and 110 to 115 all the way down around Phoenix. It’ll be sunny, breezy and mild for this time of the year. We’ll say sunny and gusty in the Sierra. Over toward the coast, we’ll have morning fog, drizzle, and partly cloudy skies by the afternoon with highs 60 to 65 degrees.