SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Smoke in the Sacramento region may be tied to a fire in Solano County.

As winds picked up throughout the evening, CBS13 started getting reports of smoke during the 10 p.m. hour.

We were able to rule out the Pawnee Fire in Lake County, since the wind was coming from the southwest at the time.

Sac Metro Fire says the fire may be the result of a fire in Solano County

There have been two reports of fires in Solano County. One was in the area of Grizzly Island Road, but that was earlier in the evening.

[SF] Solano 2548 Grizzly Island Rd **Report of Fire** https://t.co/3BuwZETdb5 — CHP Bot SF (@chp_sfo) June 27, 2018

A second report came out around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, not long before the smoke reports began.

[SF] Solano Sr12 / Olsen Rd **Report of Fire** https://t.co/RMeK4jpIX6 — CHP Bot SF (@chp_sfo) June 27, 2018

It’s typical in the evenings, as the Delta Breeze kicks in, for smoke to travel a long distance and give the impression a fire is much closer than it is.