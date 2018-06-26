Ryan Mayer

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish is working his way back from tendinitis in his right triceps which forced him onto the disabled list earlier this season. Last night, he pitched in a rehab appearance with the club’s Single-A affiliate in South Bend and afterwards, provided a big treat for the players of both teams, which West Michigan Whitecaps relieve Max Green tweeted pictures of:

Darvish supplied catering from Ruth’s Chris steakhouse to both clubhouses for the post-game meal following the Whitecaps’ 4-2 win over South Bend. Darvish replied to Green’s tweet, wishing the Whitecaps good luck with the rest of the season.

Good luck to you guys😄 — ダルビッシュ有(Yu Darvish) (@faridyu) June 26, 2018

Darvish had a solid outing, throwing 57 pitches across five innings of work, striking out five and allowing just one run in the game. But, he did say afterwards that he felt fatigue in his right triceps according to the Chicago Sun-Times. There’s no timetable on when he’ll return to the Cubs rotation. Darvish signed a six-year $126 million deal with the club this offseason and posted a 1-3 record with a 4.95 ERA across eight starts prior to his injury.