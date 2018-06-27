SPRING VALLEY (CBS13) – Crews are slowly gaining ground on the Pawnee Fire.

As of Wednesday morning, the flames are now 25 percent contained. But mandatory evacuations are still in place for the Spring Valley community.

#PawneeFire [update] off Pawnee Rd & New Long Valley Rd, northeast of Clearlake Oaks (Lake County) is now 13,5000 acres and 25% contained. Unified command: CAL FIRE, Lake County Sheriffs Office, US Forest Service, & Northshore Fire Protection District https://t.co/LoCjg6kBA8 pic.twitter.com/JZPdwtIESZ — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 27, 2018

The fire was a lot more intense on Tuesday than it was on Monday. Flames raged near Clearlake Oaks as firefighters on the ground try to contain the fire’s path.

Many evacuees are now worried about the state of their homes.

“[I] can’t see my house from the road, so we don’t know if it got the house when it went through again or not,” said evacuee Connie Johnson.

A total of 600 homes remain threatened, according to Cal Fire.

Hot weather and high winds are expected to continue through the weekend, presenting a major challenge for firefighters.