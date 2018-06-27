STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police in Stockton are looking for two men who robbed an ice cream vendor.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday near South Stanislaus and East Worth streets.

Stockton police say an elderly man was selling ice cream in the area when a young man went up to him. The young man told the vendor to give up his stuff and then hit him with a handgun.

The suspect took off after getting some property.

Police say they’re looking for two men believed to be in their 20s connected to the incident.