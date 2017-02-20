Sacramento
CBS13/CW31 Television
NEWS TIPS: Call 916-374-1301; toll-free: 1-800-374-TV13 (8813) or email news@kovr.com.
Contact Sports 1140 KHTK: Studio Line: (916) 339-1140 Toll Free: (800) 920-1140 Text Line: 441140 Station Address 5244 Madison Ave. Sacramento, CA 95841
Will Third Time Be Charm For Housing Development On Rocklin Golf Club?
On Tuesday, the Rocklin City Council approved a contract of intent to enter into negotiations with the land owners about the future of the property.
Cellphone Video Shows Family's Close Encounter With Lake Tahoe Bear
The incredible moment is captured on by the girls' father. It shows his two little girls inside the family's home as the bear approached them from an outdoor deck.
Sacramento City College Centennial Gala
Contra Costa County Deputy Arrested For Firing Gun At Party
Police say a Contra Costa County Sheriff's deputy was arrested for firing a gun inside a house party in Sacramento.
Raiders Rebound; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 3/28
On the Tuesday edition of The Grant Napear Show featuring Doug Christie coach Dave Joerger breaks down the back to back wins by the Kings, more Raiders reaction to the team looking to relocate and can the Raiders rebound or will they even need to with fans.
Las Vegas Welcomes Raiders With Open Arms, Big Hopes
A city famous for its over-the-top persona is eagerly welcoming an NFL franchise that boasts an equally outsized reputation and the promise of big league legitimacy for the desert gambling oasis.
Storm Expected To Arrive Overnight
A new Pacific storm heading toward California is expected overnight, spreading rain and mountain snow in the northern half of the state before moving south.
Tornado Warnings Issued For Parts Of Central Valley
A tornado warning for part of central Stanislaus County has been extended. The area under warning includes Turlock, Keyes, and Denair.
Best Ravioli In Sacramento
Whether they're deep-fried to a golden crisp and tossed with shaved parmesan and fragrant herbs, or served in a piping hot dish under a bubbling layer of melted mozzarella cheese, Sacramento serves up a variety of ravioli.
5 Irish Cocktail Recipes
Looking to make the perfect irish cocktail for St. Patrick's Day? Why not make five instead!
Guide To Sacramento's 2017 St. Patrick's Day Or Events
The ways we celebrate the great holiday of St. Patrick's Day. In the greater Sacramento area, we drink and dance and run and even go to school. It's all part of the way we do in Sacto. Read on and explore the fantastically eclectic we shake our shamrocks in Sacramento.
Best Places To See Indie Rock In Sacramento
Whether it's an intimate, acoustic show at a local coffee house, a summer concert in the park or shoulder to shoulder packed musical experience at one of Sacramento's larger venues, there are plenty of choice for even the most devoted music lover.
Breathe Your Stress Away With These 4 Simple Techniques
Best Upcoming Charity Events In Sacramento
An eclectic collection of charity events in Sacramento this spring feature service dogs, competitive cats, hard hats, golf and men in high heels.
The 2017 Country Megaticket
Score A Pair Of Snoop Dogg Tickets!
The Drive's 80's Ballad Bracket Battle
Listen To The Drive And The Lo-Down To Win Your All Access Tickets!
Spring Break For Grown Ups: Top 5 Destinations
A look at five of the best spring break destinations in America that are perfectly suited for grownups
Best Destinations For A Proper St. Patrick's Day
A look at some of the world's best destinations to celebrate a traditional St. Patrick's Day
5 Must-Pack Items For Finicky Spring Travel
Five suggested items for finicky travelers to bring along on their next spring vacation
How To Properly Clean And Store Luggage
A few tips to help keep your luggage looking as good as new
