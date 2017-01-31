WEATHER: Wet weather arrives Wednesday • Weather center | River & creek levels | Weather app

Hello Radio Row; The Drive – 01/31/17

January 31, 2017 9:14 AM
Filed Under: Mark Davis, Oakland Raiders, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings, Samsung, Super Bowl 51

HOUR 1:

LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 28: Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis walks past fans holding Raiders signs as he arrives at a Southern Nevada Tourism Infrastructure Committee meeting at UNLV on April 28, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Davis told the committee he is willing to spend USD 500 million as part of a deal to move the team to Las Vegas if a proposed USD 1.3 billion, 65,000-seat domed stadium is built by casino magnate Sheldon Adelson's Las Vegas Sands Corp. and real estate agency Majestic Realty, possibly on a vacant 42-acre lot a few blocks east of the Las Vegas Strip recently purchased by UNLV.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate are on radio row in Houston on the scene of Super Bowl 51. Today’s Morning Brew features the Raiders move to Vegas hitting a road block, the Kings loss in Philadelphia, and the scene at radio row. Then, they talk the issues that have surfaced for the Las Vegas group trying to bring the Raiders to Sin City. Finally, some talk about weed in the NBA.

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

 

HOUR 2:

NASHVILLE, TN - JANUARY 1: Delanie Walker #82 of the Tennessee Titans warming up before a game against the Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium on January 1, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Texans 24-17.

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Dave, Kayte, and Nate talk the ongoing feud between LeBron James and Charles Barkley. Then, 4 Down Territory featuring the Raiders move to Las Vegas, John Lynch, Devonta Freeman, and more. Then, tight end for the Tennessee Titans, Delanie Walker, joins The Drive to talk about his season, Super Bowl week, and more.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Delanie Walker interview here:

 

HOUR 3:

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, weekly guest of The Drive, joins Dave, Kayte, and Nate in person on radio row. They talk Super Bowl week, the chaos of radio row, and more. Immediately afterward, three time Super Bowl champ Mark Schlereth joins the show to talk about his Super Bowl experiences and thoughts on this year’s match up. Finally, more on the LeBron James and Charles Barkley feud to end the show.

Listen to the whole hour here:

Listen to the Mike Florio interview here:

Listen to the Mark Schlereth interview here:

More from The Drive With Dave, Kayte and Nate
