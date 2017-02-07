HOUR 1:
Kayte is home for some R&R so Dave & Nate got you covered for today. They talk the Kings’ loss to the Chicago Bulls, Kyle Shanahan taking over the San Francisco 49ers, and DeMarcus Cousins’ one game suspension for Morning Brew. Then, Atlanta Falcons sideline reporter John Michaels joins The Drive to recap the heartbreaking Falcons collapse in Super Bowl 51. Finally, some talk on Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl 51 jersey.
Listen to the whole hour here:
Listen to the John Michaels interview here:
HOUR 2:
Dave and Nate talk last night’s Sacramento Kings loss to the Chicago Bulls and the technical foul issues of DeMarcus Cousins before 4 Down Territory featuring Super Bowl betting, Super Bowl TV ratings, Kyle Shanahan, and Tom Brady. Boston sports-talk radio host Fred Toucher joins The Drive just minutes before the start of the Patriots championship parade.
Listen to the whole hour here:
Listen to the Fred Toucher interview here:
HOUR 3:
Dave and Nate dive deep into the issues of the Sacramento Kings from Ben McLemore to DeMarcus Cousins. Then, callers weigh in and share their opinions on all the Sacramento Kings’ struggles.
Listen to the whole hour here: