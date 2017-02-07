WEATHER: Heavy rain, gusty winds in store for Tuesday | Forecast | Creek and river levels

Berkeley Police Criticized For ‘Hands-Off’ Approach To Violent Demonstrators

February 7, 2017 11:11 AM
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) – University of California, Berkeley police took a hands-off approach to protesters on the campus last week when violent rioters overtook a largely peaceful protest against a controversial speaker.

But that response is being questioned as demonstrators become increasingly hostile and politics are more polarized.

Last week’s protest featured “Black Bloc” tactics like dressing head-to-toe in dark clothing, obscuring faces with masks, vandalizing property and people armed with Molotov cocktails and crude weapons.

Campus police in Berkeley and throughout the UC system are trained to use restraint and patience during protests, seeking to protect students’ free speech rights. That meant officers largely stood aside when things turned violent, arresting a single person.

A lawyer for the officers’ union says the passive approach was frustrating for police, who wanted to do more.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

