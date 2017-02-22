D.A.: Baby Justice’s Parents Ignored Court Order, Continued Drug Use

SACRAMENTO — On this day in February 2015, Samantha Green and her baby first went missing. Two days later, Green was found in a slough claiming she’d been kidnapped. The next day, newborn Baby Justice was found dead.

Green would be arrested two days later and charged with manslaughter, later upgraded to murder, and convicted by a jury.

Before her December sentencing, Green’s family said Frank Rees should also be held accountable, and now, Rees is under arrest.

“He’s gonna get his one way or another,” said Randy Green.

Upset, Green’s father is looking for answers as to why Frank Rees was arrested two years Baby Justice Rees, was found dead in a Yolo County slough.

“He didn’t protect my grandson at all, he had the responsibility of a father to protect his son and he didn’t do that,” said Green.

Rees was arrested on Tuesday and is being charged with involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and injecting the baby’s mother, Samantha Green, with methamphetamine.

“Frank Rees was administering meth to Samantha Green despite circumstances of the baby’s birth, the involvement of CPS,” said Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig.

According to the DA, Yolo County’s Child Welfare Services handed baby Justice over to Rees and Green under the condition they get drug treatment, but the DA says that didn’t happen.

“In the days and hours leading up to the death of the baby, Green and Rees continued to ingest a significant amount of methamphetamine,” Reisig said.

Another factor in Rees’s arrest — an incident from February 7-th, where he was found to be in possession of meth and ammunition — but that wasn’t all.

“During that incident, Mr. Rees was with a 27-year old female who was six months pregnant and living with, him she was also found to have meth,” Reisig added.

The circumstances are eerily similar to the Samantha Green case.

Green is serving a 15-year prison term and could face a life sentence for murdering baby Justice.

Green’s father says he wants Rees to pay for what happened to baby Justice, even though it’s too late.

“It’s not gonna bring back our grandson, nothing is gonna bring back our grandson,” said Green.

CBS 13 reached out to Yolo County’s Child Welfare Services on Wednesday, asking why they gave baby Justice back to his parents before they received drug treatment, but have not yet heard back from them.

Rees is being held at the Yolo County Jail on $500,000 bail.