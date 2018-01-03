Tale of the Tape

Fake Highway Signs Jab At New California Immigration LawState officials removed a sign Tuesday on the Arizona line and another Monday near the Nevada border.

Kimpton Sawyer Hotel Fined Over Faulty Alarm SystemIt's been open for less than three months and the Kimpton Sawyer Hotel has racked up thousands of dollars in fines for being a public safety nuisance.

Oakland Raiders Finish Disappointing 2017 Season And Look To Rebuild Once AgainThe Oakland Raiders were supposed to be a Super Bowl contender, but ended up losing 10 games and firing their head coach. Here is a look at where they struggled and why the future might still be bright for the Raiders.

California Pot Advocates Say Tax Rates Too High As Legal Sales BeginIn addition to taxes, marijuana regulations drive up the cost.

San Francisco 49ers Season Recap: Slow Start, Fast Finish Brings Expectations For 2018The 49ers started the season with nine straight losses, but they finished it with five straight wins. In between, the 49ers found their quarterback of the future.

Gruden: There's 'Good Chance' He'll Return As Raiders CoachJon Gruden says he had a good talk with Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis about returning to the organization for a second stint as coach and believes there is a "good chance" it will happen.

Researchers: Obsessive Selfie Takers Suffer From Mental Disorder Dubbed 'Selfitis'If you are obsessed with taking selfies, then chances are you might be suffering from selfitis, according to a recent study.

CHP Cadet Proposes To Girlfriend After Run To The CapitolShe said yes.

Wild Card Weekend Tales Of The TapeWhich teams have the edge heading into Wild Card Weekend?

Chip And Joanna Gaines Expecting Baby Number FiveChip and Joanna Gaines have another baby on the way.

Child From Family Living In Storage Container Dies In FireCalifornia authorities say a young child has died in a fire inside a storage unit where a family of five had been living.

Man Charged In DUI Crash That Killed CHP OfficerSecond-degree murder was just one of a long list of charges handed down to an alleged drunk driver who killed CHP officer Andrew Camilleri on Christmas Eve.

Thieves Take From Roseville Business Known For Giving Back, AgainParadise Media Center owner Brian Barnes says, $40,000 of equipment has been stolen in the two heists. The most recent burglary occurred last week.

Community Mourns Children Killed In West Sacramento Murder-SuicidePeople carried pain and tears filled the Subway parking lot off West Capitol Avenue. More than two dozen people held candles and consoled one another.

15 Injured In Tour Bus Crash Near StocktonIn all, 12 passengers and the driver were transported by ambulance from the scene. Two of them had significant injuries. Additionally, two people in a second vehicle involved were injured.

Coal Mining Deaths Surge In 2017 A Year After Hitting Record LowWest Virginia has led the nation in coal mining deaths in six of the past eight years. That includes 2010, when 29 miners were killed in an explosion at the Upper Big Branch mine in southern West Virginia.

Elk Grove Police Department's First Employee Passes AwayRadar joined the department in 2004 and is regarded as the department's first law enforcement employee on the payroll for the new department.

Mike Tyson Breaks Ground On Marijuana RanchPartner Robert Hickman says that the undeveloped lands are primed to be cultivated and that Tyson Ranch will be an oasis.

Oakland Flight Canceled Due To Rat BoardingAlaska Airlines says passengers were boarding the Portland, Oregon-bound flight Tuesday when the rat jumped from the jet way onto the plane.

New California Laws Aim To End Juvenile Crime CycleCalifornia is joining 19 other states in ending life sentences for children and teens. It’s just one of several new laws attempting to change the way the state’s justice system treats juveniles.

Flu Season Hitting Hard, But It's Too Soon To See If It's WorseThere is a big push from public health officials in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties to get people vaccinated with the flu shot.

Super X Market Open In North SacramentoPeople living in North Sacramento will now have a new place to buy groceries.

Woman Stabbed Multiple Times In 'Random' Modesto CrimeModesto Police are searching for a white man in his 20s or 30s standing around 5'7" tall with no facial hair and in dirty clothes.

After Five Straight Wins, Garoppolo Contract A Priority For San Francisco 49ersJimmy Garoppolo's arrival totally transformed a team that began the season with nine straight losses under first-year coach Kyle Shanahan.

WATCH: CHP Officers Save Escaped Chickens From Busy HighwayThe agency says the birds blocked a portion of Interstate 605 in the Norwalk area Tuesday morning after their cage fell from the back of a truck.

California's Marijuana-Tracking System Delayed Even As State Pot Sales BeginInstead, businesses are being asked to document sales and transfers of pot manually, using paper invoices or shipping manifests. That raises the potential that an unknown amount of weed will continue slipping into the illicit market, as it has for years.

Dead Woman Found Wrapped In Blanket After High-Speed DUI ChaseThe vehicle, which is registered to someone other than the driver, eventually came to rest in a ditch after officials used spike strips to destroy both front tires.

Sexual Misconduct Scandal Awaits California Lawmakers On WednesdayThe 2018 legislative year will bring debates about boosting protections for victims and whistleblowers and improving the Legislature's policing of itself.

Gruden Tells Paper: 'I Hope I'm A Candidate' For Raiders JobJon Gruden hopes he's a candidate to return for a second stint as coach of the Oakland Raiders and believes a final decision will be made next week.

19,000-Pound Space Station Falling 'Uncontrolled' Back To EarthScientists have only been able to narrow the crash zone down to between the 43° North and 43° South latitudes; an area that still includes parts of every inhabited continent on Earth.