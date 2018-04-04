Menu
Latest Headlines
Teachers Acquire A New Skill: How To Stop The Bleeding Of Shooting Victims
Although schools are adding security and even arming teachers to deter attacks, new emphasis is being given to saving the wounded while counting down the minutes until help arrives.
Syrian News Reports Missile Attack; US Denies It Fired Them
Syria's state-run news agency says the military's air defenses have confronted a missile attack on air base in central Syria and shot down eight missiles.
Trump Once Fought Measure Requiring Sprinklers In Buildings
The 50th-floor apartment in Trump Tower where a man was killed in a raging fire did not have sprinklers — a requirement Donald Trump once fought as a powerful real estate developer.
DWR Says Oroville Dam Main Spillway Won't Be Used This Week
California Department of Water Resources officials said Sunday that the lake level stayed below 800 feet (244 meters) and inflows are now tapering off.
CBS13 Evening Weather Update 4/6/2018
The rain keeps coming, but how long will it last?
Latest Headlines
Sick Bellinger Helps Dodgers Beat Giants 2-1 In 10 Innings
Cody Bellinger overcame a bout of food poisoning to score the go-ahead run on Kyle Farmer's pinch-hit double in the 10th inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1 on Sunday.
Police Say Ex-Raider Aldon Smith Violated Monitoring Conditions
Authorities say former Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers player Aldon Smith is back in a California jail after violating a condition of his bail.
McClutch! McCutchen HR In 14th Lifts Giants Over Dodgers 7-5
The Giants' Andrew McCutchen hit a three-run homer to cap a 12-pitch at-bat in the 14th inning and #BeatLA 7-5.
Enter for a chance to win tickets to the area's hottest country concerts!
E.S.P.
Eat
Best Easter Brunch Menus In Sacramento
Although Easter also falls on April Fool's Day, don't be misled into the routine choices when it comes to where to eat for Sunday brunch. Instead, try one of these restaurants to experience the best Easter brunch menus from Folsom to West Sacramento.
Best Egg Rolls In Sacramento
The farm-to-fork capital is home to a row of authentic Asian-inspired eateries, especially located in the Little Saigon neighborhood in South Sacramento. For those with a hunger for the best egg roll in town stop by one of these five recommendations to curb your appetite and discover something new to savor.
See
Best Ways To Support Sacramento's Local Art Scene
Does art imitate life, or does life imitate art? The answers are all around you, through dance, visual art, music and more. Those answer are also on display in your very backyard. So dig in, Sacramento, and support the arts. Here are some ideas to start you off.
Best Ways To Celebrate Black History Month In Sacramento
Whether it's catching a live musical production, supporting a local business, or getting creative with arts and crafts centered on African culture, this list of educational activities will guide you and your family through some of the best ways to pay respect to a culture that's proven to be a powerful force in all areas of the world just in time for Black History Month.
Play
Best Family Events For Easter In Sacramento
Many older children and adults understand that Easter is a religious holiday that celebrates Christ rising from the grave. But for young children, Easter means candy, egg hunts, fun, and the Easter Bunny. There are a lot of Easter events going on across the Sacramento area. This is not an exhaustive list of events, please check your local area for other events. But these five venues will give you a head start on the egg hunts and fun.
25 Gifts Under $25 That Will Make Your Life More Awesome
Skip the same old gift cards and give something truly unique for your next gift-giving occasion. The best part is you won't break the bank for these unusual finds.
CBS On The Go Headlines 4/8/18
CBS On The Go Headlines and Weather from CBS Sacramento
Digicast 4-8-18
Quiet weather to start the work week, before more storm systems arrive.
Why is a north wind hot?
Do you know why a north wind in Sacramento is hot? Meteorologist Lisa Meadows explains!
What Is Cyclonic And Anticyclonic?
Do you know what cyclonic and anticyclonic flow are? Meteorologist Lisa Meadows explains!
Atmospheric River Brings High Water and Flooding concerns
CBS13's Marc Thompson is keeping an eye on water levels and flooding in the Sacramento area after a Pineapple Express dumped rain on the region.
Enter for a chance to win tickets to the area's hottest country concerts!
Christina Janes
Christina got her first taste of broadcasting growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area. When, at the age of 2, she began giving mini newscasts from her front yard to any neighbor who would listen using a turkey baster as a microphone.
Tony Lopez
Tony Lopez has been a proud member of the CBS13 news team for nearly a decade, now. Hired to launch Sacramento’s only local news at 4 p.m., he continues to bring viewers their first afternoon news of the day, including breaking news at it happens.
Kurtis Ming
Nine-time Emmy Award winner Kurtis Ming is CBS13’s consumer investigative reporter.
Eat Your Way Across The US At America's Best Diners
A look at five very carefully selected classic diners that are among the best in the US.
