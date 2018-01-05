Favorite Monster Truck Contest

Sacramento
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Feds Actively Investigating Clinton Foundation
The FBI and federal prosecutors are looking into whether donors to the foundation were improperly promised policy favors or special access to Hillary Clinton while she was secretary of state in exchange for donations to the charity's coffers.
Report: Systemic Failures Caused Crisis At Oroville Dam
The Association of State Dam Safety Officials issued their report on Friday.
Is The White House Declaring A Policy War On California?
It's Washington versus California on marijuana, climate change, offshore oil drilling and immigration.
Report: Comcast Fired 500 After Claiming Tax Cut Would Create Jobs
Comcast reportedly fired 500 sales personnel despite claiming that Congress's new tax cut bill would help them create thousands of jobs.
Former A's Player Rob Picciolo Dies At 64
Rob Picciolo, a former major league infielder who later coached with the San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Angels, has died. He was 64.
Exclusive: How ROH Women’s Championship Tournament Was Created
The Ring of Honor women were given unprecedented control over their division's future, leading to a tournament to crown their first champion.
NFL's TV Ratings Drop Following Season Of Injuries, Anthem Protests
The NFL's ratings fell sharply this season, but its games are still some of the most-watched events on television.
This Week In College Basketball: Notre Dame Still Winning Despite Loss Of Colson
Mike Brey's team is still picking up wins despite losing their star forward for eight weeks.
Weak Storm To Start The Weekend, Stronger System On The Way
The start of the weekend is looking wet as several systems make their way to Northern California.
A Couple Of Storms On The Way To NorCal
After almost two weeks of dry weather in Northern California, a couple of storms look to be on the way.
E.S.P.
Eat
Best Sacramento Restaurants To Cater Your New Year's Eve Party
With the help of these stellar Sacramento restaurants and caterers, you can spend New Year’s Eve enjoying friends and family without toiling all night in the kitchen.
Ask A Sacramento Chef: Healthy Thanksgiving Recipes
Finding healthy recipes for Thanksgiving comes naturally for Sacramento chef and restaurateur Kit Syn.
See
Best Ways To Spend New Years Day With Your Family In Sacramento
A new year brings hope, promise, good tidings, and a day off. So, look for an excellent way to ring in the day with one if these choice activities ffor the whole family.
Best Holiday Markets In Sacramento
The gift that keeps on giving? Your Sacto holiday memories, no doubt.Come make you holiday shopping experience more than just shopping. Here's a guide to help you on your way.
Play
Best Local Gift Card Ideas In Sacramento
From old-school toy emporiums, vintage clothing boutiques, historic movie theaters, records stores and specialty coffee shops, this list includes the very best local gift card ideas that will be the best stocking-stuffers.
Best Upcoming Pet Adoption Events In Sacramento
Itsie Bitsie brings very friendly, socialized kittens and the occasional puppy to adoption events; volunteers with the unique nonprofit group bottle-feed kittens and puppies who were abandoned when they were too young to be weaned. Once they are healthy, spayed/neutered and “of age”, the young animals are available for adoption into loving homes.
CBS13 News AM News Update – 1/5/18
The latest headlines.
Morning AppCast 01/05/2018
Dry this morning but rain again this afternoon for the valley moving into the foothills this evening. Showers ending early Saturday.
Young Boy Hit By Van In Rancho Cordova Dies
The 11-year-old boy who was hit by a minivan in Rancho Cordova has died.
Mega Millions, Powerball Jackpots Creep Closer To $1 Billion Total
Lottery fever is gripping the US as the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpot continues to rise.
Big Chill: Scattered Cancellations And Delays Still Affecting Airports
The warning was also for passengers trying to fly back east from Sacramento.
Travel
Best Vacations Spots For Extreme Winter Sports
Visit any one of these leading vacation spots that offers something for everyone and especially for the thrill-seekers.
Best Places For Ice Fishing In The US
As much a skill as it is a sport, ice fishing isn't for the faint of heart. Face the chilly challenge prepared with all the essential clothing, equipment, and gear and go to the right places to be rewarded with plenty of fish.
Best Backcountry Skiing In North America
Five featured North American ski resorts with optional backcountry skiing.
America's Best Sledding Hills
Tubing is one thing and old fashioned sledding is another. If sliding on a plastic saucer is your idea of downhill fun, the best sledding hills in America have plenty of snowy slopes to navigate with the aid of gravity.
