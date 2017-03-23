CBS13 and Good Day want you to be one of the first to experience the Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure® Park – including the new Guardians of the Galaxy–Mission: BREAKOUT!
Experience the excitement, music and fun as you Hero Up and help Rocket save his friends – all part of Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure® Park.
How To Enter:
1. Watch Good Day (7 am and 8 am hours).
2. Look for Groot and Rocket hidden on set.
3. Enter here on Monday, before the end of the hour.
4. Tell us where you saw Groot and Rocket for a chance to win!
28 Daily Winners:
Every day, one winner from the 7 am hour and one winner from the 8 am hour will receive a set of 4 – 2 Day/1 Park tickets to Disneyland® Resort good for admission into Disney California Adventure® or Disneyland® park.
One Grand Prize:
28 of the daily winners will be placed into a live drawing on Good Day on 5/16.
Winner must travel May 24-26, 2017 and at least one party member must participate in the Good Day live shot by riding on the Guardians of the Galaxy-Mission: BREAKOUT! Attraction. See Official Rules for details.
All attractions and entertainment may be seasonal and subject to change without notice.
As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney 2017 MARVEL