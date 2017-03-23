Guardians of Good Day Contest starts Monday

Guardians of the Galaxy Contest starts Monday

CBS13 and Good Day want you to be one of the first to experience the Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure® Park – including the new Guardians of the Galaxy–Mission: BREAKOUT!

Experience the excitement, music and fun as you Hero Up and help Rocket save his friends – all part of Summer of Heroes at Disney California Adventure® Park.

How To Enter:
1. Watch Good Day (7 am and 8 am hours).
2. Look for Groot and Rocket hidden on set.
3. Enter here on Monday, before the end of the hour.
4. Tell us where you saw Groot and Rocket for a chance to win!

28 Daily Winners:
Every day, one winner from the 7 am hour and one winner from the 8 am hour will receive a set of 4 – 2 Day/1 Park tickets to Disneyland® Resort good for admission into Disney California Adventure® or Disneyland® park.

One Grand Prize:
28 of the daily winners will be placed into a live drawing on Good Day on 5/16.

Winner must travel May 24-26, 2017 and at least one party member must participate in the Good Day live shot by riding on the Guardians of the Galaxy-Mission: BREAKOUT! Attraction. See Official Rules for details.

All attractions and entertainment may be seasonal and subject to change without notice.
As to Disney properties/artwork: ©Disney 2017 MARVEL

Read the official rules.















