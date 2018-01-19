Introducing: Disney On Ice Follow Your Heart Contest

Sacramento
Radio.com
CBS Local Sports
CBS Sports Radio
Tailgate Fan
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Dallas
Denver
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
Sponsored By
CBS13/CW31 Television
NEWS TIPS: Call 916-374-1301; toll-free: 1-800-374-TV13 (8813) or email news@kovr.com. CBS13 Quick Links CBS13 News Coverage CBS13 News Social Media CBS13 Anchors & Reporters Call Kurtis Investigations Contact Kurtis Send Your Weather & News Photos Get information about your favorite TV shows Talent Request/Appearances CW31 Quick Links GoodDaySacramento.com Good Day Sacramento Talent Bios CW31 Programming […]
Good Day Sacramento
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Home
News
All News
Local
Call Kurtis
California
Links & Numbers
Politics
Business
Offbeat
Entertainment
Tech
HealthWatch
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Getting Answers Road Tour: Holes In Sacramento Land Development
You may have noticed two prime pieces of land in the heart of Downtown Sacramento continue to sit undeveloped.
Hip Airbags Aim To Save Seniors' Lives
Numbers show 1 in 4 seniors who break their hips die within a year. It's one of the most common and devastating injuries among the elderly.
New Chance For Later Last Call In California, But There's A Catch
It would be a five-year pilot program for just six cities to test out: San Francisco, Los Angeles, Oakland, Long Beach, West Hollywood, and Sacramento
Flu Season Hitting Hard, But Worst Could Still Be Coming
Local health officials warn that high flu activity is likely to continue into February.
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Kings
Raiders
49ers
A's
Giants
NFL
Golf
Sharks
Republic FC
Team Gear
Latest Headlines
NFL Rules Oakland Raiders Complied With Rooney Rule In Gruden Hiring
The league's review found the Raiders conducted "bona fide" interviews with minority candidates during their search for a replacement for Jack Del Rio
White Sox, Bears Subtly Troll Kim And Kanye Baby Name Announcement
The Chicago White Sox and Chicago Bears are throwing a slight bit of shade on Kim Kardashian, mocking her Twitter post announcing the name of her new baby, Chicago West.
Olympian Aly Raisman Tells Nassar In Court: 'The Tables Have Turned, Larry'
Aly Raisman also accused USA Gymnastics of "rotting from the inside" and called on its new leader, Kerry Perry, to take responsibility.
SportsLine's Top Weekend Picks: NFL Championship Match-Ups
With NFL Championship match-ups this weekend, as well as college basketball and NBA action, SportsLine offers its top picks.
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Weather Watchers
Weather Apps
Local Radar & Maps
Weather Stories
Weather Headlines
Biggest Storm Of Winter So Far Could Bring 2 Feet Of Snow To Sierra
A couple of storms are lining up in the Pacific that are expected to hit Northern California in the coming days.
Week Of Wet Weather Ahead For NorCal
It’s going to be a week full of wet weather for Northern California this week.
Latest Video
Weather
E.S.P.
Eat
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown Sacramento
Say goodbye to your sad-desk lunch by stepping out of the office and into one of these eateries for a quick and delicious lunch in Downtown Sacramento and its closely surrounding areas.
Best Sacramento Restaurants To Cater Your New Year's Eve Party
With the help of these stellar Sacramento restaurants and caterers, you can spend New Year’s Eve enjoying friends and family without toiling all night in the kitchen.
See
Best Ways To Spend New Years Day With Your Family In Sacramento
A new year brings hope, promise, good tidings, and a day off. So, look for an excellent way to ring in the day with one if these choice activities ffor the whole family.
Best Holiday Markets In Sacramento
The gift that keeps on giving? Your Sacto holiday memories, no doubt.Come make you holiday shopping experience more than just shopping. Here's a guide to help you on your way.
Play
Best Cooking Classes In Sacramento
Cooking classes at Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op have included making homemade ravioli and other pasta, Spanish tapas, vegan and gluten-free dishes, Thai food, tamales and holiday baking. Among the more unique and tantalizing offerings, the Co-Op has held classes on the art and science of making chévre cheese and a workshop to create delicate French macarons.
Best Local Gift Card Ideas In Sacramento
From old-school toy emporiums, vintage clothing boutiques, historic movie theaters, records stores and specialty coffee shops, this list includes the very best local gift card ideas that will be the best stocking-stuffers.
Photos
Photos
Share Your Photos
All Galleries
New Year's Celebrations Around The World
'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' European Premiere - Red Carpet
Trump Pardons Turkeys At The White House
Stranded Humpback Whale Saved In China
Celebrities Who Died In Aircraft Crashes
Video
All Videos
All News Video
All Sports Video
Call Kurtis
Weather Forecast
Live Newscasts
Good Day Sacramento
On-Demand Video
Getting Answers Road Tour: Filling Holes In Sacramento Land Development
You may have noticed two prime pieces of land in the heart of Downtown Sacramento continue to sit undeveloped.
Hip Airbags Aim To Save Seniors' Lives
Numbers show 1 in 4 seniors who break their hips die within a year. It's one of the most common and devastating injuries among the elderly.
New Chance For Later Last Call In California, But There's A Catch
It would be a five-year pilot program for 6 cities to test: San Francisco, Los Angeles, Oakland, Long Beach, West Hollywood, and Sacramento.
Flu Season Hitting Hard, But Worst Could Still Be Coming
Local health officials warn that high flu activity is likely to continue into February.
Armed Man Barricaded In Elk Grove Home Arrested, House Burns
Police were responding to a domestic incident when they say a suspect exchanged gunfire with police. SWAT officers were called out to the scene.
Contests
Contests
Disney On Ice Follow Your Heart Contest
Let's Make a Deal Contest Search
Two fly to L.A. for a chance to make a deal with host Wayne Brady!
More
Travel
Take A Trip Back In Time To See The Beatles
In the English city where they were born and rose to fame, tourists can take a trip back in time to meet "The Beatles."
Best Tropical Destinations For Travelers On A Budget
A closer look at five of the best tropical or subtropical destinations in the world for the budget-minded traveler.
Guide To The 2018 Winter Olympics
Pyeongchang is a small city in the mountains of South Korea, host to the XXIII Olympic Winter Games on Feb. 9-25, 2018. Tickets and accommodation packages are on sale, exclusive of airfare, through the official U.S. reseller.
Best Vacations Spots For Extreme Winter Sports
Visit any one of these leading vacation spots that offers something for everyone and especially for the thrill-seekers.
Introducing: Disney On Ice Follow Your Heart Contest
More From CBS Sacramento
Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather App
Get the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook
Watch & Listen
LIVE
Listen
KSFM 1025
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com
Watch
CBS13 Watch Live
GDS Watch Live