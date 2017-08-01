NORCAL WILDFIRES: Wildfire status summaryResources: Evacuation orders, shelters...Air quality & weather conditionsRoad closuresFire mapFire devastation in photosHow you can helpMore

Olaf On ICe

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch