Photos: Meet & Greet With Jim Rome In The Wingstop Sound Stage

Photos: Meet & Greet With Jim Rome In The Wingstop Sound StageCheck out your meet & greet photos with Jim Rome in the Wingstop Sound Stage!

Powerful Winter Storm Brings Snow To Lower ElevationsA powerful storm moved through Northern California at the start of the year, bringing with it an ample amount of snow and rain.

CHP Recruiters Talk With StudentsThe CHP recruitment division had a chance to talk to students on December 13th after the Arrive Alive teen driver safety assembly at Galt high school.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg’s official Swearing-in Celebration with the re-elected City Councilmember’s.Sacramento Mayor official swearing-in and inauguration was at the California Railroad Museum on December 13th with 3,000 attendees. Congratulations to our new Sacramento Mayor, Darrell Steinberg and re-elected council-members; Larry Carr, Eric Guerra, Steve Hansen and Allen Warren

Great Sac Give Back with Sacramento City Council Member, Steve Hansen, District 4 and Mayor-Elect Darrell SteinbergMayor Elect Darrell Steinberg and Sacramento City Council Members had a fun weekend to Give Back to the Sacramento neighborhoods. The Weekend of Service was an area-wide event designed to impact local communities and neighborhoods in a meaningful way.

The Me-One Foundation FundraiserThe 4th annual Me-One Foundation big fundraising event “Take a Vacation With the Me-One Foundation,” was on December 8, 2016 at Morgan Creek Golf Club. This year’s event was truly special with an “UNDER THE SEA” theme. The Me-One Foundation is a 100% volunteer nonprofit corporation created to provide adult cancer patients and their families with an environment where they can embrace life without cancer. The Me-One Foundation provides families with activities and events to promote courage, hope, laughter and enjoyment through Camp Challenge

The Sacramento Regional Family Justice Center HOPE THRIVES HERE! CelebrationThe Sacramento Regional Family Justice Center held its First Annual HOPE THRIVES HERE! CELEBRATION in the University Ballroom at CSUS with over 300 people in attendance, December 9, 2016. The Family Justice Center is a new-to-Sacramento one-stop center for victims of domestic abuse, elder abuse, human trafficking and sexual assault. Since quietly opening their doors on July 11th, they have served over 550 clients, once again demonstrating the need for the critical services they offer in collaboration with numerous agencies and non-profits also engaged in this important work of bringing hope!

The Greater Sacramento Economic Council Inaugural Dinner and AwardsThe Greater Sacramento Economic Council held their Inaugural Dinner on December 7th at the Hyatt Regency in Sacramento. Guests watched a special performance by local Sacramento performance painter David Garibaldi. Besides the thrilling performance, people enjoyed speeches about leaders stepping up in the region to take ownership of the strategic vision of our market. Guests also got the opportunity to connect with Greater Sacramento’s economic and business leaders, this inaugural event will set a high standard for the years ahead.