

San Francisco is without question one of the world's greatest culinary destinations. With more than 3,500 restaurants in the San Francisco metro area, there are more eateries per capita than any other region in the country. The captivating City by the Bay generated even more worldwide attention late last year when, for the first time in history, two exceptional restaurants were awarded the coveted Michelin three-star rating. In addition, San Francisco also has two of the three female executive chefs in the country with a two-star Michelin rating. Yet, with thousands of outstanding restaurants to choose from, only a select number of extraordinary restaurants can be featured here. Here's a food lover's guide to San Francisco, introducing the city's finest restaurants, cafes and even food trucks and their respective neighborhoods.



The Embarcadero On the eastern border of the Financial District along the Embarcadero is the historic Ferry Building, which contains a feast of choices for food lovers. Although still serving as a ferry terminal, the majority of the interior space is occupied by a collection of local businesses, including cafes, restaurants and a wealth of artisanal stores selling cheese, breads, ice cream, chocolates and other high quality foods. The most notable restaurant at the Ferry Building is The Slanted Door, an Asian fusion restaurant awarded Outstanding Restaurant in the country last year by the prestigious James Beard Foundation and led by Charles Phan, himself a James Beard Award winner for Outstanding Chef. The Embarcadero, with its spectacular views of the San Francisco Bay, is also home to several other upscale restaurants, many of which are primarily located between the Ferry Building and AT&T Park. Among the best are Americano, One Market, the Michelin-starred Boulevard, the extraordinary French-Japanese restaurant Chaya and two of the best spots for seafood – Waterbar and Epic Roasthouse.



Fisherman’s Wharf Despite large crowds of tourists, Fisherman’s Wharf is a must-see spot in San Francisco, particularly for first time visitors. As one would expect, there are several spots for dining, ranging from low cost fare to very expensive. The most acclaimed restaurant is the Michelin-starred Gary Danko, led by one of the Grand Chefs of the world renowned Relais & Chateaux. A food lover’s walking tour of Fisherman’s Wharf should also include the world famous crab stands, Ghiradelli Square, Boudin Bakery, the legendary Buena Vista Café and Fisherman’s Grotto, the first restaurant to open in this seaside neighborhood.



SoMa SoMa, otherwise known as South of Market, is home to four Michelin-starred restaurants – Ame in the St. Regis Hotel, Luce at the Intercontinental Hotel and San Francisco’s only three-starred restaurants – Benu, led by chef Corey Lee and Saison, with Joshua Skenes leading the city’s most expensive restaurant. Other excellent dining establishments include the incomparable Garden Court at the Palace Hotel, RN74, Bar Agricole, Buckhorn Grill at the Metreon, Public House at AT&T Park, and the aforementioned Boulevard, Chaya, Waterbar and Epic Roasthouse, all located south of Market Street.



Union Square Last, but certainly not the least, is the neighborhood that might actually be the first to visit. Union Square is the primary location for upscale shopping, Broadway shows and an eclectic assortment of restaurants. Across the historic Union Square Park is the heralded Westin St. Francis with another Michael Mina restaurant – Bourbon Steak on Powell Street, as is the Rotunda inside Neiman Marcus, with its breathtaking glass ceiling on Geary Street. Also on Geary is one of the city’s most visited Japanese restaurants, the affordable yet Michelin Guide-recommended Katan-Ya and the beloved Lefty O’Douls. Lastly, food lovers will enjoy a visit to Johnny Foley’s one block south of Geary and the fabulously unique Farallon, one block north.



San Francisco’s Best Food Trucks Part of what makes San Francisco a culinary destination are the ubiquitous, but amazing food trucks. Most locals have a personal favorite, but an interesting spot to visit is the SoMa Streat Food Park, with Chairman, Roli Roti and Senor Sisig among the best known for high quality street food. The very popular “roaming mobile food extravaganza” known as Off the Grid features food trucks, carts and food tents. Off the Grid appears at many locations throughout San Francisco, including the very popular Picnic at the Presidio every Sunday near the Walt Disney Family Museum, and every Friday evening at Fort Mason Center. Related: Best Food Trucks In San Francisco

Randy Yagi is a freelance writer covering all things San Francisco. In 2012, he was awarded a Media Fellowship from Stanford University. His work can be found on Examiner.com Examiner.com.