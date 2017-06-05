Sacramento
Radio.com
CBS Local Sports
CBS Sports Radio
Tailgate Fan
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Dallas
Denver
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTERS
Sponsored By
CBS13/CW31 Television
NEWS TIPS: Call 916-374-1301; toll-free: 1-800-374-TV13 (8813) or email news@kovr.com. CBS13 Quick Links CBS13 News Coverage CBS13 News Social Media CBS13 Anchors & Reporters Call Kurtis Investigations Contact Kurtis Send Your Weather & News Photos […]
Sports 1140 KHTK
Contact Sports 1140 KHTK: Studio Line: (916) 339-1140 Toll Free: (800) 920-1140 Text Line: 441140 Station Address 5244 Madison Ave. Sacramento, CA 95841 Website Inquiries Douglas Williams – Web Content Producer Doug@now100fm.com Station Events Karyn […]
Good Day Sacramento
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Home
News
All News
Local
Call Kurtis
California
Politics
Business
Offbeat
Entertainment
Tech
HealthWatch
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Sacramento Schools Look To Philippines For Teachers Leaving Union Wondering Why
A statewide teacher shortage has a Sacramento school district looking outside the country to find qualified educators, but the teachers union is calling the district out for not looking hard enough.
El Dorado Search And Rescue Rallies Around Member After Cancer Diagnosis
Tony Mazarakis has been a member of the El Dorado County Search and Rescue team for five years. Last month he was diagnosed with cancer.
Galleries
The Center for Land-Based Learning Dinner on the Farm
The Center for Land-Based Learning at the Farm dinner was on Putah Creek in Winters, July 15th, presented by Nugget Markets. The Center for Land-Based Learning exists to cultivate opportunity • For the land • For youth • For the environment • For business • For the future of agriculture
Videos
Car Catches Fire In Elk Grove Driveway
Gas leaked into the grass and gutter, making it a Hazmat incident.
Sports
Latest
Shows
Podcasts
Interviews
Kings
Raiders
49ers
A's
Giants
NFL
Golf
Sharks
Latest Headlines
Damien Barling: Ummm.........
I get wrestling works because of the suspension of disbelief we all feel while watching it. That suspension only goes so far. Theres a point where you can’t buy in anymore. You want to get so caught up in a match you believe what you’re watching is real.
A Mid Summer Monday; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie - 7/17
On the Monday edition of The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie, Jason Ross fills in for Grant Napear and talks Kings Summer league wrap up, what's next for Kirk Cousins after not agreeing to a deal with the Redskins and talk baseball with Chris Cwik of Yahoo Sports.
Podcasts
The Grant Napear Show
KHTK Interviews
Weather
FULL FORECAST
More Weather
Weather Watchers
Weather Apps
Local Radar & Maps
Weather Stories
Latest Videos
Weather
E.S.P.
Eat
Best Bars For Frozen Margaritas In Sacramento
Patrons flock to Mayahuel for margaritas for good reason, as it is billed as a “tequila museum” as well as a gourmet Mexican restaurant and bar. The frozen Mango Y Chile ‘rita is a sweet and spicy combination of pureed mango, Tajin chile powder and dried poblanos, and the signature cocktail for the restaurant is a fresh watermelon, cucumber and chile margarita.
Austin Aries, WWE’s Healthiest Wrestler
Austin Aries, WWE star of the cruiserweight division, champions healthy eating in his book 'Food Fight' and around the pro wrestling world.
See
Best Flower Beds In Sacramento
Spring has sprung, and with it all the blooms and the feels that come with it. From the State Capitol grounds to Land and McKinley parks and beyond, flower beds run riot in Sac town. California knows no bounds when it comes to flowers, and a body can peruse the local florets for days. Every item on this list is free and open to the public. Some are even open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. So, here's a guide to must see flower displays near you.
Best Activities For Summer Thrill-Seekers In Sacramento
Those seeking mind-blowing thrills in the City of Trees need to try these five incredibly exhilarating Sacramento-based activities
Play
Guide To Sacramento's Best 2017 Independence Day Events
With its cool riverside views and lush green parks Sacramento offers its residents plenty of outdoor space to celebrate all things red, white and blue every Independence Day.
Your Guide To Fourth Of July Fashion
Audio
Podcasts
The Lo-Down With Damien Barling & Jason Ross
The Drive
The Grant Napear Show
KHTK Interviews
Video
Sports
Weather
KOVR TV
Traffic
Contests
Universal Studios Hollywood Word of the Day Contest
Enter for a chance to win a Universal Studios Hollywood vacation for 4.
Win Tickets To The Toyota NHRA Sonoma Nationals!
Guardians of Good Day
Watch Good Day between 7-9 a.m. for a chance to win a trip to Disneyland Resort.
The 2017 Country Megaticket
More
Travel
7 Most Beautiful Mountain Ranges In The World
The world is home to phenomenally beautiful mountain ranges, formed tens of millions of years ago when colliding tectonic plates folded and upthrusted, buckling from the powerful movement. Today, we appreciate their vastly different appearances..
Most Scenic RV Campgrounds In America
Enjoy America's great outdoors by staying at any of these scenic RV campgrounds
America's Best Fourth Of July Parades
A preview of five of America's best Fourth of July parades
Best American History Vacation Spots
A look at five of the best American history vacation spots in five different sections of the country
Events
Events
Official rules
More From CBS Sacramento
Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather App
Get the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook
Watch & Listen
LIVE
Listen
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com
KNCI 105.1
NOW 100.5
MIX 96
KSFM 1025
KHTK 1140
Watch
GDS Watch Live
KOVR Watch Live