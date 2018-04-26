Former Police Chief of Suspected East Area Rapist Speaks

Former Police Chief of Suspected East Area Rapist SpeaksThe suspected East Area Rapist was a police officer in Auburn in the late 70s. His former Police Chief speaks about the suspect's personality and why he was fired.

High School Students Being Made To 'Park' Cell Phones During ClassYou've heard of distracted driving and even distracted walking but what about distracted learning?

Noon Forecast - April 26, 2018Find out what kind of weather we're expecting as the region cools off.

Lunch Break: Fuji Apples, Artichokes And CauliflowerOur produce man Michael Marks is here with some good deals on the freshest produce.

2 Sacramento County E. Coli Cases Linked To Eating Romaine LettuceLocal health officials say they are investigating several cases of E. coli that could be tied to the outbreak linked to romaine lettuce.

Neighbors React To Arrest Of East Area Rapist SuspectJoseph DeAngelo was arrested at his home in Citrus Heights, not far from the first wave of attacks in the 1970s.