Live Video

Is Your Workplace Making You Fat?
A new federal government survey found that about one-quarter of Americans "acquire" nearly 1,300 calories at work every week.
2 Sutter Health Employees Fired For Looking Into Medical Records, Source Says It Was Golden State Killer Suspect's
Two Sutter Health employees were terminated after inappropriately accessing medical records, officials say.
Oakland, Again, Celebrates NBA Champion Warriors
For the second straight year, throngs of Oakland got to celebrate the Golden State Warriors with a parade for a team some are calling a basketball dynasty.
California's 4 am Last Call Bill Gets Closer To Reality
California's last call bill has now been referred to the Assembly Committee on Governmental Organization.
Afternoon Forecast - June 12, 2018
Kristine Hanson has the latest weather forecast.
Washington Redskins Honor 1987 Replacement Players With Super Bowl Rings
The team held a ceremony at their facility on Tuesday to honor the players who went 3-0 while the league was in a player's strike.
Ranking Top 25 Golfers In U.S. Open Field
The tournament tees off at Shinnecock Hills on Thursday morning, and these 25 guys have a shot to win it.
10 NFL Quarterbacks Under The Most Pressure To Perform In 2018
NFL quarterback is the most pressure-filled position in pro sports, and these QBs face circumstances that will elevate the pressure in 2018.
Eat
Best Kids Menus In Sacramento
Skip the menus that lack creativity and instead consider visiting one of these eateries that serve steamed vegetables, rotisserie chicken plates, mac 'n' cheese, and even wood-fired pizzas with fresh veggies and other toppings that will leave even the most pickiest of eaters satisfied.
Best Tequila Drinks In Sacramento
The types of tequila at Florez Bar and Grill, blancos, anejos, mezcal, reposadas and premiums, number in the double digits, and the bar offers an array of margaritas. The latter include hibiscus, pomegranate, tamarind and basil blueberry, a skinny Cadillac with Grand Marnier and another with George Clooney’s Tequila Casamingos Blanco.
See
Explore America's Castles
These are five of the finest castles in America to explore for that next big vacation.
Best Ways To Support Sacramento's Local Art Scene
Does art imitate life, or does life imitate art? The answers are all around you, through dance, visual art, music and more. Those answer are also on display in your very backyard. So dig in, Sacramento, and support the arts. Here are some ideas to start you off.
Play
"Stephen King Library" Coming To A Smart Speaker Near You
Picking a new book to read can be a daunting task. Books can eat up hours of your day and in today's world no one has time to waste thumbing through a boring tale. Starting today, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant users in the U.S. and Canada can receive customized suggestions from the works of bestselling novelist Stephen King directly from their smart speaker.
Best Memorial Day Walks, Runs And Parades In Sacramento
Entrants to this Memorial Day can be children, adults or dogs; the No Excuses 5K is a benefit for Canine Companions for Independence. Through its Veterans Initiative, the nonprofit provides free, highly-trained support dogs to disabled veterans.
Ride With Pride Horse Camp In Auburn
One of the most popular summer camps in the region is about to get underway.
Easily Grow Microgreens At Home
From anti-inflammatory to cancer preventing, the health benefits of a daily dose of broccoli microgreens are extensive.
1 p.m. CBS13 Update 6/12/18
Here's your latest minute-long hourly update.
Officers Scour Area Near Levee For Bodies Of Missing Woodland Teens
Search crews are out in Yolo County looking for the bodies of two missing teens believed to have been murdered.
Gunman Caught On Camera Firing Into Dixon Home
Police are searching for the person who shot into a Dixon home early Sunday morning. (6/12/18)
Christina Janes
Christina got her first taste of broadcasting growing up in the San Francisco Bay Area. When, at the age of 2, she began giving mini newscasts from her front yard to any neighbor who would listen using a turkey baster as a microphone.
Tony Lopez
Tony Lopez has been a proud member of the CBS13 news team for nearly a decade, now. Hired to launch Sacramento’s only local news at 4 p.m., he continues to bring viewers their first afternoon news of the day, including breaking news at it happens.
Kurtis Ming
Nine-time Emmy Award winner Kurtis Ming is CBS13’s consumer investigative reporter.
Travel
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
On Air Schedule:
1:00 PM
The Talk
2:00 PM
Dr. Phil
3:00 PM
Judge Judy
3:30 PM
Judge Judy
4:00 PM
CBS13 News at 4pm
View All Programs
