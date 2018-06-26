  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Arizona

PHOENIX (KGUN) — Police arrested two parents after finding six children living out of a small pickup truck in a north Phoenix restaurant parking lot.

Phoenix police report that on Sunday morning they spotted a small truck reported stolen in a parking lot near 27th and Peoria avenues.

Inside the truck, police reportedly found six children ranging in age from 11 months to 7 years old. Police say the children were sleeping in and around the truck, which was parked in a restaurant parking lot at Metrocenter Mall.

Police arrested two parents after finding six children living out of a small pickup truck in a north Phoenix restaurant parking lot. (Source: Phoenix PD)

Police described the conditions in the truck as “deplorable.” Most of the children were “half-clothed, with no shoes and/or clean diapers.” Police say the children were, “very dirty,” and appeared that they hadn’t been bathed “in a while.”

The Department of Child Safety took the children, as the mother 27-year-old Priscilla Bridget Barrera was arrested for child abuse.

The father was also arrested for child abuse and outstanding warrants.

