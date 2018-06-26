  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – The latest on a grass fire burning near Mather Airport:

2:45 p.m.

Metro Fire is reporting that the fire has been fully contained.

A total of 16.5 acres burned, firefighters say.

2:26 p.m.

If you’re seeing smoke near Rancho Cordova Tuesday afternoon, firefighters are battling a grass fire in the area.

The fire is in a field near Alert and Park roads, near Mather Airport.

Metro Fire crews are at the scene.

At least five acres have burned so far, Metro Fire crews say.

More info to come.

 

