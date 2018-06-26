SACRAMENTO (AP) – Almost two dozen investigators at California’s workplace safety agency have been told they might be dismissed because of an error in how their civil service exam was administered.

Twenty-two Cal-OSHA safety investigators received notices last week saying their job offers could be rescinded because of an irregularity in how their exams were given, although state officials don’t think the employees did anything wrong.

The associate safety engineers have done hundreds of workplace inspections and investigations over the past year. The bad tests affect workers eligible for hiring starting in March 2017.

State Human Resources Department spokesman Andrew LaMar said the agency is exploring options to help the employees keep their jobs.

The workers’ union is also trying to help them keep their jobs.

