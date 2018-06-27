Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A suspected porch pirate drove onto a Sacramento homeowner’s driveway and stole two packages.
The Ring doorbell recorded the incident and the video was turned over to Sacramento police.
The video shows the woman drove up in a red pickup truck, get out, steal two packages, then casually walk back to the truck and drive away.
The Ring device alerted the homeowner- who then shared the video with neighbors and police.
If you recognize the suspected thief call Sac PD at 916-264-5471.