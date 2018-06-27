  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dave Matthews Band, sirius

NEW YORK (CBS13) – SiriusXM is launching a Dave Matthews Band Channel.

Sirius channel 3 will start Monday, July 2 at 9 am and will feature songs from the band’s 20+ year career, including live songs and demo tracks. It will also air songs from DMB’s past 9 albums, along with its new “Come Tomorrow” album which dropped June 8.

The channel will air four live concerts on the four Friday nights in July.

Dave Matthews Band is performing in Lake Tahoe at Harveys on September 7 before heading to Mountain View’s Shoreline Amphitheatre the next night.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s