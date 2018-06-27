NEW YORK (CBS13) – SiriusXM is launching a Dave Matthews Band Channel.

Sirius channel 3 will start Monday, July 2 at 9 am and will feature songs from the band’s 20+ year career, including live songs and demo tracks. It will also air songs from DMB’s past 9 albums, along with its new “Come Tomorrow” album which dropped June 8.

The channel will air four live concerts on the four Friday nights in July.

Dave Matthews Band is performing in Lake Tahoe at Harveys on September 7 before heading to Mountain View’s Shoreline Amphitheatre the next night.