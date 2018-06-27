MODESTO (CBS13) – A nurse at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto rescued an Alaskan Husky a patient left inside a hot car and cared for the dog until her owner was released.

The RN, Neil Pangilinan, was working in the emergency room on a recent 85 degree day. He found out someone left a dog in a car in the parking lot and he went outside to help her. A door was unlocked and Pangilinan was able to put Mila on a leash and get her to safety.

The dog’s owner had been admitted for a cardiac issue and told staff he had arranged for someone to come get her, but that person didn’t show up.

Pangilinan took the dog home to his family and fed her, bathed her, and kept her safe until the patient was released.

According to PETA, a parked car on a 78 degree day can heat up to 100 and 120. Then on a 90 degree day on black top, it can soar to 160 degrees in less than 10 minutes.

In 2016 Governor Brown signed a law allowing people who see an animal trapped in a hot car to be able to break a window without fear of prosecution. The rescuers can only break the window if there is no other way to free the animal.