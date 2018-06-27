SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) announced two Free Fishing Days for this summer, on July 7 and Sept. 1.

The Free Fishing Days are scheduled around the Fourth of July and Labor Day weekend to make the activity more accessible to the community. On both days people can fish without a sport fishing license, which normally costs $15.69 for a one-day license.

The CDFW says these Free Fishing Days provide an easy opportunity for licensed anglers to introduce non-angling friends and children to fishing and the outdoors.

“Free fishing days provide endless opportunities to enjoy California’s wild places with family and friends,” said Charlton H. Bonham, director of CDFW. “Whether catching a trout in a mountain stream or simply enjoying a spectacular sunset, you’ll never regret time spent fishing.”

Fishing regulations will remain in effect on Free Fishing Days, including bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements and fishing hours and stream closures. Every angler must have an appropriate report card if they are fishing for steelhead, sturgeon, or spiny lobster anywhere in the state, or for salmon in the Smith and Klamath-Trinity river systems.

All anglers are encouraged to check the CDFW website for more information on regulations.