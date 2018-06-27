VALLEY SPRINGS (CBS13) – A Valley Springs teen has once again been found guilty of killing his little sister.

Earlier this year, a judge overturned the conviction of Isiah Fowler, who was 12 years old in 2013 when his 8-year-old sister, Leila Fowler, was found dead inside their home.

Isiah went from witness to suspect and was found guilty at first, then the conviction was overturned because Fowler was not read his rights before he was interviewed.

A retrial was called for and today Fowler was convicted once again.

He and his family have always maintained his innocence.