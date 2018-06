7 Men Accused Of Groping Girls At Roseville Water Park Won't Be ChargedThe Placer County District Attorney's Office will not be charging the seven men who were arrested and accused of working together to grope girls at a Roseville water park.

Amazon Wants You To Start A Business To Deliver Its PackagesIf you have $10,000 and want to be your own boss, Amazon has a deal for you.

Man Tries To Call Police On BART Passenger Eating Burrito On TrainA video posted on social media showing one Bay Area BART passenger ask for police assistance over a man eating a burrito on the train has gone viral.

Boy Who Lost Leg During Camping Trip Gets $47.5 Million SettlementZachary Rowe was a 12-year-old camping with his family in San Mateo County Memorial Park in 2012, when a rotten 72-foot-tall tanoak tree fell and crushed his tent while he slept.

Man Who Couldn't Swim Sacrifices His Life To Save Boy From DrowningThe currents were too strong. Mozqueda and Vincent went under several times, trying to escape the rushing water. But Mozqueda never let go of the child.

Retrial Finds Calaveras County Teen Found Guilty Of Killing SisterA Valley Springs teen has once again been found guilty of killing his little sister.

Search On For Stockton Girl, 16, Missing Since Last FridayAuthorities in Stockton are asking for help in finding a girl who’s been missing since last week.

Yuba City Home Hit By Car For Fourth TimeThe crash happened late Monday night just before 11 p.m., and no one was hurt. But neighbors in the community were left shaken.

Second Suspect Arrested In Connection With Stockton Motel 6 HomicidePolice have arrested a second man in connection with the shooting death of a man at a Stockton Motel 6 in May.

Caught On Camera: Two Packages Taken From Sacramento Porch A suspected porch pirate drove onto a Sacramento homeowner's driveway and stole two packages.