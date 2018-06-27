LODI (CBS13) — A basement fire broke out Wednesday evening around 6 p.m. in a Lodi boarding house, Lodi fire officials said.

The fire started in a crawl space of the Golden Era Hotel and Boarding House, a three-story low-income apartment building on S. Main Street.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter at the First Baptist Church in Lodi at 267 North Mills Avenue.

Fire crews had to break through the first floor to access and put out the fire. Only the first-floor was directly affected, but fire crews had to cut the gas and electricity so the residents have been displaced due to uninhabitable conditions.

No injuries were reported in this incident and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to fire officials.

The 47 displaced residents were let back into the building to grab their belongings after the fire was cleared. Red Cross officials said they were en route to help house the residents or give them vouchers to stay at another place until the boarding house is inhabitable again.

The Golden Era Hotel is also just next door to the Star Hotel which almost burned to the ground in February. That fire displaced 50 people and residents questioned if the Hotel had working fire alarms before the blaze.