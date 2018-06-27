  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    02:32 AMPaid Program
    03:02 AMForensic Files
    03:30 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:30 AMCBS Morning News
    05:00 AMCBS13 News at 5am
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lodi, Red Cross

LODI (CBS13) —  A basement fire broke out Wednesday evening around 6 p.m. in a Lodi boarding house, Lodi fire officials said.

The fire started in a crawl space of the Golden Era Hotel and Boarding House, a three-story low-income apartment building on S. Main Street.

The Red Cross has opened a shelter at the First Baptist Church in Lodi at 267 North Mills Avenue.

Fire crews had to break through the first floor to access and put out the fire. Only the first-floor was directly affected, but fire crews had to cut the gas and electricity so the residents have been displaced due to uninhabitable conditions.

No injuries were reported in this incident and the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to fire officials.

The 47 displaced residents were let back into the building to grab their belongings after the fire was cleared. Red Cross officials said they were en route to help house the residents or give them vouchers to stay at another place until the boarding house is inhabitable again.

The Golden Era Hotel is also just next door to the Star Hotel which almost burned to the ground in February. That fire displaced 50 people and residents questioned if the Hotel had working fire alarms before the blaze.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s